KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has warned against expecting too much from the planned spring counteroffensive against the Russian invaders, as Moscow’s attacks continued to claim the lives of civilians.
“Hopes are definitely inflated, everyone wants the next victory,” the 56-year-old minister said in an interview for the RBC Ukraine news agency Thursday.
Reznikov recalled that in the period immediately after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion last year it was just hoped that Ukraine would somehow survive.
“But when the armed forces of Ukraine showed success, everyone began to believe in victory.” The high emotions and inflated expectations of success were therefore normal, he said.
Meanwhile NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that members and partners of the military alliance have delivered 230 tanks, more than 1,550 armored vehicles and “vast amounts of ammunition” to Ukraine in recent months.
“More than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered,” he said, speaking alongside Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in Brussels.
“In total, we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armored brigades,” he added. A NATO brigade is made up of several thousand soldiers.
“This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory,” Stoltenberg said.
The support is needed in the face of what British intelligence experts say are Russian preparations for fighting around the occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
Satellite images showed that defensive positions with sandbags had been created on the roofs of some of the plant’s reactors, the daily intelligence update from the Ministry of Defense in London said Thursday.
“Russia has likely constructed these positions because it is increasingly concerned about the prospects of a major Ukrainian offensive,” it said.
The move increases the risk of damage to the nuclear plant’s safety system should fighting take place there. Catastrophic damage to the reactors, however, is unlikely in most plausible scenarios involving infantry weapons, the Ministry of Defense said, because the buildings are all very well armored.
In what Ukrainian authorities said was the heaviest Russian strike in four months, one person was killed and 23 injured when four Kalibr missiles hit the southern city of Mykolaiv.
Mykolaiv’s mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, described the attack as the heaviest since New Year’s Eve. “People are becoming exhausted and panicked a bit,” he said.
In the Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions, authorities said five people had been killed and four others wounded in Russian attacks the previous day.
“The invading country does not stop proving that the main goal of this war is terror, the destruction of Ukrainians and of everything Ukrainian,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The rockets that hit Mykolaiv were fired from the Black Sea, targeting private houses, a historical building and a high-rise building, he said.
The city administration said there were no military targets in the area targeted by the missile strikes. Electricity and gas were temporarily cut off in the affected neighborhoods, and people had to be taken to safety in other shelters, it added.
———
