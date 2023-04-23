KYIV, Ukraine — Russian troops launched numerous attacks targeting the cities of Avdiivka and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, according to Ukrainian officials.
In total, Ukrainian troops fended off around 45 attacks inflicting losses on the enemy, the Ukrainian general staff announced in its situation report in the evening. Several Russian attacks were also reported from Marjinka.
Russian military officials reported repeated Ukrainian artillery attacks on the city of Donetsk in the Donbas region. The major city was shelled at least five times on Sunday, Russian state agency Tass reported, without providing further details.
Artillery attacks were also reported in the Ukrainian-controlled Kherson region in southern Ukraine. According to the general staff in Kyiv, 35 villages were shelled by Russian artillery.
The front lines remained unchanged. Russia has been waging a war against Ukraine since February of last year.
———
©2023 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.