Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.