Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms late. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.