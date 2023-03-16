WASHINGTON — Following the crash of an unmanned military drone over the Black Sea, the U.S. military has released footage of the incident.
The footage shows a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel as it approaches the U.S. drone and then flying extremely close.
On a second approach, the Russian Su-27 jet dumped fuel again and then collided with the drone, the US European Command Centre said on Thursday.
However, the collision is not visible in the video. According to the United States, the camera went down for about a minute. Afterwards, the partially damaged propeller of the drone can be seen in the video.
According to U.S. information, the MQ-9 drone collided with a Russian fighter jet in international airspace over the Black Sea on Tuesday. The U.S. military said that two Russian fighter jets had begun an intercept manoeuvre. One of the fighter jets damaged the propeller of the U.S. drone.
The U.S. complained of unprofessional, unsafe and reckless actions by the Russian pilots. The Russians had denied any responsibility for the crash and accused the U.S. side of provocation.
