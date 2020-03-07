HALLETTSVILLE – The sounds of chatter and the clanking of dominoes at the 39th annual Texas State Championship “42” Domino Tournament filled the Knights of Columbus Hall like a symphony in Hallettsville.
Through the noise, 20 year domino veteran Katie Campbell remained focused through her proactive hearing and a healthy dose of coffee. Campbell said she learned how to play dominos in her sophomore year of college and has been going to the tournament for the past consecutive 20 years.
“I just kept coming back,” Campbell said. “I played more, I played a lot of tournaments in college. The very first tournament I won was at the Dixie Chicken. It was like three in the morning and I haven’t studied for my test the next day, I had to drop the class because I did not imagine I would win that tournament.”
Finding its footing at the American Legion Hall in 1981, the first annual tournament had only 44 teams competing. This year, JoAnn Shimek, Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce executive director, said 147 teams competed on Saturday with nearly 300 competitors playing on 80 tables. Shimek said she has seen people of all ages come and compete, ranging from seven years old to 90.
“I think they like our little town. We put on a good event here – they just like playing 42,” Shimek said.
Gladys Lee said she came to the tournament for the first time with her sister-in-law along with other members of her family. Lee started playing dominoes 40 years ago but never considered competing and only plays with her family at home.
“We have met some really wonderful people just in the five games that we played,” Gladys said. “We didn’t do very good but we had fun and that’s the number one rule.”
