Victoria College will offer the six-week Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills course three times during the fall in Victoria and Gonzales.
The class is mandatory for anyone wanting to register for an industrial trades job-training class at Victoria College. The cost for the course is $365 and includes all course materials. Financial aid and scholarships are available.
The course will be offered at both locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m. on the following dates.
- Aug. 1-Sept. 7 (registration deadline is July 24 at noon)
- Sept. 19-Oct. 26 (registration deadline is Sept. 11 at noon)
- Oct. 31-Dec. 14 (registration deadline is Oct. 23 at noon; class will not be held Nov. 21-23 during VC’s Fall Break)
In Victoria, the class will be held in Room 223 of the Industrial Training Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
In Gonzales, the class will be held in Room 201 of the Continuing Education Building at VC’s Gonzales Center located at 424 E. Sarah DeWitt Drive.
The Introductory Craft Skills course is common for all NCCER training and is required for NCCER Certification for all Level 1 courses including carpentry, electrical; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; millwright; plumbing; power line worker; scaffolding; and welding. No prior experience is necessary.
The course provides an introduction to basic safety, construction math, hand tools, power tools, blueprints, basic rigging, communication skills and basic employability skills. Following successful completion of the class, NCCER certification and a certificate of completion will be awarded.
For more information on the course and upcoming industrial trades job-training courses, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/WCE, contact Victoria College’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department at (361) 582-2528 or email WCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.