DENVER — The plaintive call of a lone bugle sounding taps, the flutter of flags, the loved ones bending low in silence to place flowers and mementos on graves.
They all serve to remind us that Memorial Day means much more than barbecues and a break from work.
"It's not just a three-day weekend," said Les Kennedy, 83, a Vietnam veteran.
Tallies vary widely, but since the Revolution, well over one million American service members have died in wars and conflicts.
In addition to any federal observances, Major League Baseball games usually come to a stop during the Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says that Memorial Day is celebrated in late May because that's when flowers are likely to be blooming across the country.
In Victoria County, the Warrior's Weekend will hold Memorial Day ceremonies at 7 p.m. on May 30, at Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer. Local boy scouts will perform a flag retirement ceremony, roll call honoring Golden Crescent (Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties) veterans killed in action since World War I, and hear Taps in memory of those veterans.
Taps is typically the bugle call performed at military funerals and the annual Memorial Day wreath ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington, D.C. Many people visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day to honor and mourn those who died while serving in the U.S. military. Many volunteers place an American flag on graves of military personnel in national cemeteries. Memorial Day is also considered the unofficial beginning of summer in the United States.
