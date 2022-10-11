Today as the Post and Auxiliary September display at the Library was taken down we presented two books, "America's White Table" about the POW/MIA table and "The Wall" a story about a family's relationship to the Viet Nam Wall, to the Library from the Post and Auxiliary. Pictured left to right is Kim Siebrends, Victoria Librarian/Cataloger with Post Commander Andy Rosalez and Auxiliary President Shirley Vatter.

Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She may be reached at bcooper@vicad.com or 361-574-1285.

Managing Editor

