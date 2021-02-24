It’s the last hurrah for Thea Porr, Jillian Pohl and Kieran Grones.
The three Crossroads seniors, who will soon graduate and go to college, will dance in their last big performance with Victoria Ballet Theatre. In total, almost 40 dancers will perform in “Don Quixote Suite,” an abridged version of the three-act ballet based on the famous novel, “Don Quixote de la Mancha,” by Miguel de Cervantes. The lead roles will be danced by Karina Gonzalez-Edwards with the Houston Ballet and Rupert Edwards, formerly with the Houston Ballet. Four community members will assume acting roles in the ballet as well.
“We’re so lucky to get Karina and Rupert. Karina is a principal dancer with the Houston Ballet, and normally she would be way too engaged for us to get her, but they are not having live shows right now,” said Brenda Serrata Tally, artistic director for the Victoria Ballet Theatre. “We’re really blessed to get her, and she’s grateful to be dancing on stage."
The “Don Quixote Suite” and six other dances will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 6 and 2 p.m. March 7 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. The performance will be under two hours with intermissions, and seating will be restricted to allow for social distancing. Tickets are $25 each or $30 each for premium seating.
“This is my second time guesting with the Victoria Ballet, and what I love most is how even in the hardest times, they have stayed together — while opening a space for the students to continue to perform and pursue their passion to dance,” Gonzalez-Edwards said. “‘Don Quixote is one of my favorite ballets to perform. Besides one of the most difficult and demanding technical roles, the role of Kitri brings excitement, sensuality and bravura.”
In addition to the Spanish flair of "Don Quixote Suite," attendees will enjoy three dances choreographed by emerging choreographers who include two Victoria Ballet Theatre dancers and one artist-in-residence. Also, two dances choreographed by Tally will be showcased. One is from last year and the other is a new dance for the junior company. Lastly, “Effloresce,” a “beautiful ballet” choreographed last year by Nao Kusuzaki, formerly of the Houston Ballet, will be part of the program.
“The ballet (Don Quixote) is so fun with its Spanish flair. It’s set in Spain — a comedy and romance with lots of dancing,” Tally said. “In the book, there are lots of stories, and they pulled one story out and made a ballet.”
In the ballet, Don Quixote passes through a village on a quest to find Dulcinea, his vision of the perfect woman. In the village, he observes a young couple in love, but the young woman’s father wants his daughter to marry a different man with more money. Comedy ensues. In the second act, Don Quixote dreams of Cupid and spirits in the forest, and the ballet concludes with a marriage in the third act.
“It’s ballet and hijinks — great dancing and great music with tambourines and toreadores,” Tally said. “What I love about the ballet is that it's a great showcase for our dancing and acting talent. In rehearsals this weekend, I was laughing out loud. With masks, it’s hard to get the expressions, but the guest artists had me rolling. It’s the perfect mix of comedy, story and impressive dancing.”
The ballet will be a memorable last big performance for the talented senior dancers, Porr, Pohl and Grones.
“They are driven and committed and have shown such fortitude over the last year,” Tally said. “Starting the end of their junior year, things were being canceled … it’s not the big experience you usually get with your senior year.”
During the pandemic, the dancers have transitioned back and forth between online training and practicing in the studio.
“They still put in the time and effort even though they didn’t know what would happen,” Tally said. “They never wavered or complained, and they’ve been working so hard. I’m so proud of them. This generation of kids has been through a lot this last year, and they have come out so strong. They keep me going and give me so much energy.”
Tally continued that she is excited to have the performance so people can come to see the fruits of their labors.
“We are hoping to fill it (the Welder Center) as much as COVID will allow,” Tally said. “The work done definitely deserves to be seen.”
Porr, 18, a St. Joseph High School senior, is technically a beautiful dancer, Tally said. Porr plans to attend college out of state, but she hasn’t decided on the university yet. She has been dancing for about 12 years. She does not plan to dance in college where she will study chemical engineering.
“Her special gift is her acting, her ability to open her heart on stage is a joy to watch,” Tally said.
Porr’s favorite part of dancing is the elated feeling she gets on stage when she is performing.
“It’s a moment when you get to really live your character, and something about performing onstage with makeup and hair, it’s really the reason I keep doing this,” she said.
Porr also enjoys the sense of community at Victoria Ballet Theatre.
“I’ve learned so many things and met so many people, and the teachers are so amazing,” she said. “I’ll definitely miss being able to perform and celebrate with my second family.”
Pohl, 18, a Yoakum High School senior, is a beautiful dancer who will continue dancing in college, Tally said. Pohl will attend Mercyhurst University in Erie, Penn.
“She has continued improving and getting stronger every day. I could talk all day long,” Tally said. “She is one of our emerging choreographers. She created a well-done piece of work, and I’m excited to see it onstage. It’s been exciting to watch her as a dancer, and now to see the other side as a choreographer. Seeing her using her voice in that way has been fun.”
Pohl has danced since age 3, and she has danced with the company since age 9. She will enter the university as a dance major. Eventually, she plans to add physical therapy for a double major.
“Dancing is my happy place in the simplest form. It brings out another side of me that I can’t explain to people,” Pohl said. “It’s a community and family you have there.”
In addition to learning to dance, Pohl has learned to manage her time through her many years dancing with the company.
“It taught me how to take care of things ahead of time and how to interact with others — basically, how to take care of myself while still being on a team with everyone else,” she said.
Pohl will miss the people most when she leaves the company for college.
“It’s my second family. I probably spend more time at the studio than I do at my own home,” she said. “I will miss having them to talk to and having them around all the time because they are all my sisters.”
Grones, 18, a St. Joseph High School senior, is a hard worker who loves to dance, Tally said. Grones plans to attend college but she hasn’t decided where she will go, yet. She does not plan to dance in school, but she looks forward to dancing in some way. She also has danced since age 3 and began with the company at age 9.
“She loves to dance, and you can see that when she is onstage and every day when she is in the studio,” Tally said. “I love watching her enjoy the work.”
Grones loves to dance because it is a physically and emotionally demanding sport and art form.
“Definitely, the amount of discipline it takes mentally and physically shows you what you are capable of doing,” Grones said. “Also, (I appreciate) the values instilled in me outside of the studio … It gave me a good amount of discipline and respect for myself and others.”
Grones will miss the family aspect of the dance company when she leaves for college. She will miss the openness of the conversations with the directors and dancers.
“We have a lot of respect for each other and enjoy being around each other,” she said.
