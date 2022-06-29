The fire burn ban and fireworks prohibition was lifted Wednesday morning following the heavy rains Tuesday, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said.

"We lifted the burn ban and the county disaster status," Castillo said Wednesday morning. "We're reached a comfortable threshold."

That meant that fireworks vendors could return to selling their wares, he said.

"We're trying to get everyone started back up," Castillo said. "We still need to use extreme caution if they're burning or using fireworks."

