Victoria city and county officials will host a COVID-19 press briefing Monday afternoon, according to a notice issued Sunday.
Speakers will include Public Health Authority Dr. John McNeill, county health department Director David Gonzales, VISD Superintendent Quintin Shepherd, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller and Mayor Rawley McCoy.
This will be the first press briefing including local leaders since Gov. Greg Abbott was in Victoria for a briefing on Tuesday to address the county’s response to COVID-19.
It is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast from the Emergency Operations Center, 205 N. Bridge St.
Watch a live broadcast on the Victoria Advocate’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.