Two candidates are vying for the Victoria City Council Super District 6 seat on May 7, 2022.
Mark Loffgren, 73, the current representative from Super District 6 - which encompasses Districts 3 and 4 - was elected to the council in 2019. Growing up in a U.S. Air Force family, Loffgren spent his childhood in a variety of countries including England and France.
After earning a degree in chemistry from the University of California-Santa Cruz, he taught in the University of California system while attending graduate school. He went into business when he was recruited by H-E-B to work in Victoria in 1986 and retired from there after almost 25 years as the store director.
In his time on the Council, Loffgren said he focused on fixing the miles of streets and roads. Another concern was cutting debt, and now the residents percentage paid of their total property tax for debt was the lowest in years, he said. But that was not all that needed to be addressed, Loffgren said.
"How do we make things better?", he said Monday. "It's not all roads and taxes."
He said the planned expansion of U.S. 59 into Interstate 69 would mean a transportation route from Mexico to Canada.
"That would create a logistics hub from all the trade that would come by there,'' Loffgren said.
He said one the main issues, not only locally but nationwide, was effective roadways.
With roads getting attention, it would mean more local retail generating more sales tax. Because the city was not receiving its fair share of state grants, that would boost city revenues.
"We want our finances to be better too,'' Loffgren said. "We're fixing more roads than ever before and we're paying off more debt."
The city is seeing more retail move into the area, making Victoria more attractive to outside business looking to locate here.
"As a whole, I think there is a mistrust of government that trickles down from the top,' Butler said last week. "I think there needs to be more transparency in government."
Butler said she had more than 20 years experience in customer service, management and marketing. She has experience not only with Woodhouse, but The "I Fix Computers" Guy Information Technology company as well.
From her background as a local business owner, Butler said her strengths would be her availability to the public, a strong financial foundation and attention to the city budget "to the penny".
She said if Victoria wants to retain a strong community it has to retain existing businesses in town, as well as a focus on public safety through law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services. Victoria must also pay attention to upkeep of local roads and make sure all taxes from the community are spent in a way to most benefit the city.
"I have two children who have purchased homes in the community,'' she said. "I want Victoria to be sustainable so we have a future."
She said her background not only in business, but in community service could improve the quality of life here.
"I feel like out council wants to do what is right, but there is no communication," Butler said. "Can there be a voice for the community? Yes, that's why I put myself out there."
As part of that, she said the city should focus on growth throughout the county. She said that it seems as if all monies are being allocated to the downtown area, but other areas of Victoria County needs attention as well so that it "feels balanced".
"I want to take a well-thought out, balanced approach without the theater, without the drama," she said.
