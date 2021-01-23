Victoria College volleyball won its second match in as many days with a three-set sweep of Temple College at VC's Sports Center on Saturday.
The Pirates, who opened the season Friday with a four-set win at Western Texas College, improved to 2-0 for the first time in their brief National Junior College Athletic Association history with the 25-22, 25-12, 25-21 victory.
Sophomore outside hitter Ryndee Weishuhn had seven kills, while freshman outside hitter Mikela Mireles added six and sophomore outside hitter Makenzie Gerlach finished with five.
Victoria West grad, freshman setter Kia Willborn and Alexandria Baker-Cooper each had 13 assists, and sophomore setter Valerie De La Fuente added 10.
Freshman defensive specialist Isabela Dominguez posted a team-high 17 digs. Willborn added three service aces.
The Pirates return to action Thursday when they will play three matches in the two-day Odessa Wrangler Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.