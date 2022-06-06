Victoria County commissioners chose a marketing agency Monday for the Victoria Regional Airport.
The commissioners court approved using ArkStar to advertise the airport. Three firms that submitted a proposal were Building Brands Marketing, ArkStar and BQR Advertising. Based on evaluations from five staff evaluators, ArkStar scored the highest, 96. Building Brands scored 87.8 and BQR 79.
Commissioners Court Judge Ben Zeller said the firm will receive $60,000 yearly to market the airport. ArkStar is a firm that performs such specialized marketing for air service.
"I think it will have a big role in the success of this," Zeller told the commission.
SkyWest began air service to Victoria in November 2020, with its contract set to end Oct. 31, 2023. It originally offered 12 round-trip flights a week to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. On Feb. 1, the early morning flight was discontinued in a cost-cutting move, leaving two flights daily from Victoria to Houston and two flights returning to Victoria.
Zeller said the early morning flight has returned to the airport.
SkyWest gave a 90-day notice of intent in March to end flights at Victoria and 30 other airports it serves through the federal Essential Air Service program. SkyWest said it was unable to provide service due to the ongoing pilot shortage. The DOT prevented the withdrawal.
The Essential Air Service program subsidizes flights to small communities to ensure at least a minimal amount of air service. SkyWest, which operates a codeshare agreement with United Airlines as United Express to Victoria, had to submit the notice of intent because it is required of airlines serving Essential Air Service communities. The DOT, which had the power to approve or reject the notice, rejected it and is searching for a new service to replace SkyWest.
SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines and carried more than 36 million passengers in 2021. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest has a fleet of more than 500 aircraft. SkyWest connects passengers to 255 destinations throughout North America.
