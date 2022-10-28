Victoria County commissioners want to trap an agricultural pest before things go hog wild.
This year the county will receive a total of $40,000 from state and federal funds to employ personnel who can eradicate feral hogs and other nuisances to farmland, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said. A piece of the award— $8,250 to be exact— will be considered for approval at Monday's Commissioners Court meeting.
"The loss of crops can be significant if feral hogs are present," Zeller said.
The Feral Hog Grant Award is funded by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extenseion Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Zeller said.