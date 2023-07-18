Victoria County will receive grant money in a multi year deal that will go towards the new public defender office.
The Texas Indigent Defense Commission will give the county $3,000,000 million dollars to help with with the improving of representation for individuals who can't afford it.
The Coastal Plains Regional Public Defender Office will also serve Refugio, Jackson and Lavaca county, which will help them with staffing.
“It has been a long process to receive this funding award that many people have worked on since County Judges and Commissioners in counties like ours began to see how new state regulations were pushing up indigent defense costs in our courts," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said.