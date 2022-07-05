Victoria County Commissioners Court accepted two fully executed agreements for Victoria Regional Airport Tuesday morning.
The commissioners' court accepted a professional agreement from Centurion Planning & Design for on-call airport planning, engineering, environmental and construction inspection and administration consultant services. The firm is based in San Angelo, Texas. Since 2018, Centurion has expanded its client base to include international airports, universities, manufacturers, and communities ranging in size from 900 residents to over 100,000.
"They fully executed the agreement," said Victoria County Chief of Staff Giani Cantu.
The county also accepted a professional agreement from ArkStar for air service marketing for the airport. Based on assessments from five staff evaluators, ArkStar scored the highest, 96, among the three firms looked at. During a prior commissioners court, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the firm will receive $60,000 yearly to market the airport.
The problem is that residents are unfamiliar with the current operation of the airport, thus the need for a marketing team.
Zeller said the early morning flight has returned to the airport. SkyWest gave a 90-day notice of intent in March to end flights at Victoria and 30 other airports it serves through the federal Essential Air Service program.
SkyWest said it was unable to provide service due to the ongoing pilot shortage. The Department of Transportation prevented the withdrawal. The Essential Air Service program subsidizes flights to small communities to ensure at least a minimal amount of air service.
SkyWest, which operates a codeshare agreement with United Airlines as United Express to Victoria, had to submit the notice of intent because it is required of airlines serving Essential Air Service communities. The federal Department of Transportation, which could approve or reject the notice, rejected it and is searching for a new service to replace SkyWest.
SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines and carried more than 36 million passengers in 2021. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest has a fleet of more than 500 aircraft. SkyWest connects passengers to 255 destinations throughout North America.
The total project cost of the Victoria Regional Emergency Operations Safe Room Project would be about $7.6 million, with federal grant funding covering $6.9 million. The application must go to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for a 650-person, standalone safe room to provide 15,000 square feet for local, state and federal first responders during hurricanes and other disasters.
Part of the desire to locate a larger, envisioned Victoria County Regional Emergency Operations Complex at the airport is because the long military runway would allow a heavy volume of flights to arrive and depart from the facility. Zeller said that both the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Emergency Management have expressed interest in a large facility located in this part of the state.
Victoria Regional Airport covers 1,766 acres and has three runways measuring 9,111 feet by 150 feet; 4,643 feet by 150 feet; and 4,908 feet by 75 feet. It is located at 609 Foster Field Drive Suite F.
With the airport’s long runway, which would allow more traffic than Austin’s airport does, more planes could be used as a regional watchdog for Central and South Texas.
