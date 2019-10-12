Victoria East, West Flour Bluff Varsity golf tournament

Victoria East and West Boys Golf Teams competed in the final round of the Flour Bluff Varsity Tournament today at The Gulf Winds Golf Course in Corpus Christi. The Titans placed 3rd with a 368 team score today and a two day total of 725. Clayton Maraggia led the way for East today with an 86 while Colton Mundy carded his personal best of 90, Grant McIntosh helped out with a 94 and Delano Castillo carded a 98. The Warriors finished in 6th place with a team score 397 today and a two day total of 814. Low man for the Warriors was Caleb Reinecke with a 93. Wade Patek carded a 95, Anthony Garza 100 and Fischer Saxton 109. Flour Bluff won the tournament with 325 today and 662 total. Corpus Christi placed 2nd with a 323 today and a 665 total.
