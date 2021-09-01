The Victoria Extension Education Association’s (VEEA) 2021 Pecan, Peanut, and Walnut Sale starts immediately, according to an extension education association news release. There will not be a price increase for this year’s sale.
"Our faithful customers are appreciated for supporting us every year and we are looking forward in meeting many new customers this year. We would like to acknowledge Mr. Robert Bianchi at Harding & Parker and his staff for their continuous support down through the years. His treasured list of customers was given to Jean Heil, the VEEA’s Pecan & Peanut Coordinator, who will contact you," said Jean Heil in the news release.
VEEA is now accepting orders for the 2021 Annual Fall Sale. The 5-pound box of fresh shelled pecan halves is $55, 3-pound box of fresh shelled pecan halves is $35, a 3-pound cloth bag of raw shelled peanuts is $12, and a 1-pund zipper lock bag of walnut halves and pieces is $10. They will continue to feature the Texas Deluxe Mixed Nuts, 1-pound bag for $10. Orders will arrive just in time for holiday cooking, baking, gift giving, or personal enjoyment.
The deadline for ordering is Oct. 1 by 5 p.m. Orders can be placed with Jean Heil at 361-573-0688 or 361-649-6776, Jesusvhs67@gmail.com or 1113 Albrecht Rd, Victoria, TX 77905.
Orders can be placed with a VEEA Club President or a VEEA member: Everready EEA Club - Betty Williams 361-575-7550, Pleasant Green EE Club – Ileen Foley 361-578-7694, Raisin Coletoville EEA Club - JoAnn Bone 361-578-7629 or Victoria Ladies of Distinction EEA Club-Tonika Bufford 361-218-0877.
Checks should be made payable to VEEA (Victoria Extension Education Association). Other information on checks should include your name, address, telephone number, the type of nuts being ordered.
The designated pick-up date for orders is on Nov. 19 between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Victoria AgriLife Bldg., 528 Waco Circle (Airport) Victoria, TX. This year, curbside service will be available.
"Your support is very much appreciated as we continue our Annual Scholarship Fundraiser," Heil said.
The 2021 Scholarship Recipients are Audrey Garrett, Griffith Harrell, Brett Allan Prause, and Caitlin Thurlkill.
In addition to the Scholarships, VEEA also gives 4-H support with contests and special projects, Texas AgriLife Extension program at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show, Leadership Training, and educational programs for members as well as financial support to other organizations in Victoria County.
Favorite Recipes
Cecil’s Peanut Patties
1 cup white corn syrup
1 cup water
3 cups lightly parched* peanuts
Dash of salt
2/3 cup evaporated milk
3 cups sugar
5 drops red food coloring
Add parched peanuts and cook. Place sugar, corn syrup, and water in a 3 qt. saucepan and bring to a rolling boil to a soft crackle** stage (270-290oF). Turn off heat and add salt, evaporated milk and food coloring. Hand beat for 15-20 minutes until mixture thickens. Drop by spoonful on a greased cookie sheet and allow to cool.
Store in candy tin with wax paper between layers.
*TO PARCH PEANUTS: Pre-heat oven to 300oF and place peanuts in a shallow baking pan. Cook in oven from 15-18 minutes stirring occasionally until red husk rubs off. Peanuts are now parched.
**soft crackle: This stage can be determined by dropping a spoonful of hot syrup into a bowl of very cold water. Remove the candy from the water and pull it apart with your fingers. If unable to pull apart because it is still too soft, then cook longer.
Chipotle Honey Roasted Peanuts
1/3 cup white sugar
1 ½ tsp. chipotle chili pepper powder
¼ tsp. chili powder
¼ tsp. garlic powder
2 Tbs. butter
2 Tbs. honey
1 tsp. salt
1 pound skinless peanuts (approx. 3 cups)
*Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
*Stir together the sugar, chipotle chili pepper powder, chili powder and garlic powder in a bowl and set aside. Stir butter and honey together in a large saucepan over medium heat until butter is melted; cook until the mixture is bubbly. Stir in the peanuts until well coated, then pour into a 9x13 inch baking pan.
*Bake in preheated oven until the nuts are golden brown, about 30 minutes. Stir the mixture 2 or 3 times to ensure even cooking. Once done, scrape the peanuts into a large bowl, and sprinkle with the spice mixture and salt. Toss the peanuts to evenly coat with the spice mixture. Allow the peanuts to cool to room temperature, tossing every few minutes so the nuts do not stick together.
PECAN PIE BARS
CRUST: FILLING:
3 cups all-purpose flour 1 ½ cups light corn syrup
½ cup white sugar 1 ½ cups white sugar
1 cup butter 3 tablespoons butter, melted
½ teaspoon salt 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla
2 ½ cups chopped pecans
4 eggs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease the sides and bottom of one 15x10 inch pan.
In a large bowl combine the flour, ½ cup sugar, butter and salt until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Press firmly into the prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.3
In a large bowl stir the eggs, corn syrup, 1 ½ cups white sugar, melted butter and vanilla until blended. Stir in the chopped pecans. Spread the filling evenly over the hot crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until set. Let cool before slicing.
FAMILY GRANOLA
½ c. water 1 c. sunflower seeds
½ c. sorghum 1 - 1/2c. unsweetened coconut
½ c. maple syrup 1 c. chopped pecans
¼ c. corn oil 1 c. chopped walnuts
6 c. rolled oats 1 tsp. cinnamon
Combine all dry ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Blend all liquid ingredients well and add to dry ingredients and stir until well mixed. Spread in a large roasting pan and bake at 325 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes for even browning. Cool, store in refrigerator in airtight container.
Contact Person: Jean Heil 361-573-0688 or 361-649-6776
