9th grader competes for collegiate scout recognition for scholarships
Dark hair tucked into a ball cap, eyes a little shy and hooded by her cap, demeanor unassuming, 15 year old Mallorie Prickett, packs a lot of punch when it comes to horsemanship, and her years of training are paying off. Though Prickett doesn’t like the spotlight, she can’t seem to avoid it. Prickett, who has been riding and competing since she was 9 years old, is already a 2021 4-H champion in two different disciplines.
Prickett, who is in 9th grade and enrolled in Crossroads Christian School’s homeschooling program, qualified this past Sunday for the IEA (Interscholastic Equestrian Association) National Finals. This is the first time in the Western Region 7 Finals IEA competition’s history, celebrating 20 years this year, that anyone in the Crossroads area has qualified.
“Competing in these types of competitions gives me a chance to win scholarships and I need that for college,” said Prickett. “While the IEA competitions only go through 12th grade, I have every intention of riding and competing in college. Hopefully, with these wins, I can gain recognition from some of the collegiate scouts.”
What makes Prickett standout? When asked, her mother Terri Prickett Taggart, who also competes in horsemanship and is co-owner of T&T River Ranch in Victoria, a multi-purpose recreation and boarding facility specializing in western equestrian events such as reining, roping, barrels, and sorting, said, “Lady Luck rides on Mallorie’s shoulder. Combine that with the blood, sweat, and tears that she has put into training, riding, getting used to competitions, traveling…this tiny girl has it all, and has worked hard for it.”
While Prickett’s team, the Texas Riding Academy, coached by Tiago Sobral of Sobral Performance Horses in Magnolia, performed well, they didn’t qualify as a whole. However, Prickett and two other teammates, Hannah Borders of Missouri City and Emily Fernandez of The Woodlands, both in middle school, qualified individually and will move on to compete in the IEA National Finals in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on April 28th.
What makes IEA competitions so different is that riders aren’t allowed to bring their own horse or their own gear. The horses at this past weekend’s competition were trained rodeo horses, an entirely different discipline then what Prickett qualified for (horsemanship and ranch riding), and are lent for the competition. Horses are assigned on a draw and riders aren’t allowed to ride them before they compete. They watch them get warmed up by handlers and they are able to study the patterns they have to complete.
“There isn’t a lot to think about in these types of competitions. There are so many unknowns,” said Prickett. “I study the preset patterns, ride as many different horses as I can at home, and, when it is time, I just walk in and get on.”
While challenging, this also gives kids who don’t own their own horses, to still ride.
“There was this one little girl there that was terrified of getting on a horse she wasn’t familiar with,” added Taggart. “But, like Mallorie, once she got on, her composure and familiarity with riding took over and she carried the team. This is competing in its rawest form.”
Prickett said, “I am a little overwhelmed and exhausted with the back to back competitions on Saturday and then the final round on Sunday. Add in the travel time to and from Nacogdoches, and I am just worn out. Worn out, but happy. This is my way to college so, not only do I love it, it is important.”
For others who would like to be involved or find out more information about joining the Texas Riding Academy Team and getting involved in IEA competitions, can visit them at www.TexasRidingAcademy.com/iea
CALL OUT: To support Mallorie and her journey to the national competition on April 28th in Pennsylvania, a GoFundMe page has been set up for donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.