Victoria house fire
Victoria firefighters work at the front of 903 Melrose Ave. Wednesday afternoon in Victoria.

The front of a Victoria home was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish it to avoid further damage.

The Victoria Fire Department was dispatched to 903 Melrose Ave. to find flames coming out the front window. 

Jeff Cowan, Victoria Fire Department battalion chief, said a passerby noticed the fire and called it in about 2:30 p.m. 

No one was home at the time, he said, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured, Cowan said. He estimated about 20% of the front portion of the home was damaged.

Representatives from AEP, an electric company, were also dispatched out to the home, which is a normal protocol, Cowan said. 

“Any time we have a working structure fire, we contact the electric company, and they come, and they deenergize the whole house for the safety of our firefighters,” Cowan said. “Anytime we have a structure fire, we not only have to put the fire out, but we have to tear into the walls and ceilings and interior spaces to make sure there’s no hidden fires.” 

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office.

