Next year Victoria's tourism agency plans to give the city's birdwatchers something to chirp about.
The Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau and mobile app developer Bandwango will roll out a check-in feature users can access with their cell phones. Visitors Bureau president Joel Novosad said the "birding passport" is projected to go live in the spring of 2023.
"I'm envisioning a geolocation check-in program birdwatchers can use when exploring the spots in our region," Novosad said.
One spot Novosad has in mind is Riverside Park.
"Riverside Park has a water source (the Guadalupe River) that is an important feature for attracting birds," Novosad said. "A park of its size in city limits is rare."
An area of the park set out for birdwatchers in particular is the city-owned Hiller House, which is home to the Athey Nature Sanctuary Birding Deck.
"The deck overlooks lots of trees," Novosad said. "At the house there's also feeding stations, a large map of Riverside and cut-outs showing other birding maps in our region, such as from the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge."