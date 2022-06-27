On Sunday, Victoria Presentation Inc. opened the doors to five historic homes and buildings in Victoria. VPI held their 2022 Historic Homes Tour this past weekend allowing access inside some of Victoria's landmarks. These homes and buildings include the Old Nazareth Academy, the Lander-Hopkins House, D.H Regan House, and the Royston Nave Memorial.
Visitors were to able to gain access to these buildings and join guided tours to learn more about the local history behind these buildings.
