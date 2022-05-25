The Victoria Police Department has increased patrols at all Victoria schools, both public and private since Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to Officer David Brogger.
Officers are patrolling both in vehicles and on foot, Brogger said.
Chief Deputy Will Franklin said the Victoria County Sheriff's Office continuously trains deputies, and especially school resource officers, on procedures for handling active shooters.
He commented that security at Victoria schools is always heightened.
There has never been a mass shooting at a Victoria school.
