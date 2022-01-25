The Victoria school board has approved the hiring of Larry Cantu as the new Stroman Middle School principal.
Originally from Robstown, Cantu joins Victoria ISD after spending the last number of years serving as an assistant principal, principal, and central office administrator across other Texas school districts. Cantu holds a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and exercise science and Master of Education in Educational Administration and Supervision, both from Texas A&M University-Kingsville where he also earned his Superintendent Certification.
“I am honored to have been given the opportunity to join the Stroman Middle School family,” Cantu said in a news release. “I will lead with heart, faith, and keep our student’s success at the forefront of all that we do. We will continue to strive to reach each child’s needs educationally, emotionally, and socially by setting high expectations and instilling the belief that every child can learn and grow both in and out of the classroom. I can assure you that at Stroman Middle School, we will think big, think positive, and think forward.”
With the instructional restructuring at Stroman to include both a middle school campus and Stroman STEM Academy, VISD wants to ensure students attending Stroman Middle School still have the support needed to be successful. Because of this, the district has opted to reintroduce the position. This is not a new position, according to the news release.
Cantu’s primary duties will include directing and managing instructional programs and supervising operations at a campus level, providing leadership to ensure high standards of instructional service and overseeing compliance with district policies, success of instructional programs and operation of all campus activities.
“VISD is excited to welcome Mr. Cantu to our team,” said Jake Salcines, executive director of Secondary Student Learning and Talent Development. “His energy and passion for high expectations will have a great impact on our students and their achievement!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.