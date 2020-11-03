The Victoria Police Department and assisting law enforcement agencies discovered large amounts of narcotics and two handguns while serving a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Cabana Drive on Friday
In total, more than 1,500 grams of cocaine, almost 500 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, baggies and two handguns were recovered from the home, according to a news release issued by the police department on Tuesday.
The police department obtained a search warrant for the home after narcotics were discovered in the vehicle of residents Michael Martinez, 43, and Nataline Kennemer, 30, who left the home with a four-year-old child.
Kennemer was arrested on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams and abandoning or endangering a child.
Martinez was arrested on a federal warrant for possession of a firearm.
The Victoria County Sheriff's Office Special Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals Service assisted the Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit in serving the search warrant.
As of Tuesday, Kennemer had been released from the Victoria County Jail, and Martinez remained at the facility without bond.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 2 on suspicion of three charges of possession of dangerous drugs and two charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Texas City man by deputies Nov. 2 on suspicion of the manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and on suspicion of the manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 2 on a Cameron County bond forfeiture warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear for a felony charge
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 2 on a violation of probation warrant charging him with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 2 on suspicion of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on suspicion of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old El Campo woman by deputies Nov. 2 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 2 on suspicion of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Yoakum man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Rockport man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of burglary of a building and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Ezzell man by troopers Nov. 3 on suspicion of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Cuero man by deputies Nov. 3 on a violation of probation warrant charging him with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Waco man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of burglary of a building and unlawful use of a criminal instrument and on a McLennan County warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, and violating a bond or protective order two or more times within 12 months.
