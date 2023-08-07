Continuing to build, that's what Victoria West is looking to do as football practice began for the Warriors on Monday morning.
The Warriors have position battles taking place all over the field, but two players that will be highly featured on Friday nights this season are senior quarterback Camden Repper and senior running back Kamauri Montgomery.
A season ago Repper and Montgomery were settling into their new roles in the offense, now they're the elder statesmen, and they're coaching their teammates up as much as anyone out on the practice field.
"I think it's big, they know what other guys are going thorough you know they were going through that just a year ago," head coach Courtney Boyce said. "But now they know what they're doing, they're good to go and they push each other and it's going to be exciting to watch them play."
When Repper and Montgomery do take the field this Fall it will be alongside several new offensive skill position players.