Famous celebrities and national political figures have not been foreign to Victoria, and the Victoria Advocate has been there to cover it all. From an internationally-renowned opera singer and celebrated movie star to a vice president and first lady of the United States, the icons have graced the small town with their talents and wielded their influence.
In 1984, Brooke Shields visited Victoria during spring break from Princeton University for a photo session for the New York Times Magazine. While in town, she visited the Victoria Livestock Show.
“There was a stampede at the Victoria Livestock Show Saturday night, but the cattle were calmly standing or lying around. What created the pandemonium was the appearance of model and film star Brooke Shields,” wrote Marsha Moulder in her March 11, 1984, article titled “Appearance by Actress Hit at Show.”
An Aug. 2, 1982, article, “Bush Touts GOP Record” by Tom E. Fite, reported news about a visit made by then-Vice President George Bush to support Joe Wyatt’s candidacy for Congress.
Fite wrote, “Vice President George Bush told a cheering crowd estimated at 1,000 people in the Victoria Community Center Sunday afternoon that the Reagan administration is on the right track — the track President Ronald Reagan promised he would follow — in formally kicking off the campaign of former U.S. Rep. Joe Wyatt Jr. of Victoria for Congress from the 14th Texas District.”
In an interview with Billy Jurkesh, a spectator, Fite continued, “He brought along his sons, Bryan, 5, and Joe, 4, and stood for approximately an hour in temperatures that already were well past 90 for a glimpse of the vice presidential limousine as it whisked Bush, his wife and his local welcoming party members from plane side to a private reception at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Tyng.”
Charlton Heston made his way to Victoria in 1986 to speak at the Victoria College Lyceum series.
In an article, “Heston Thrills Lyceum Audience,” which published Oct. 13, 1986, Linda Harsdorff wrote, “Charlton Heston, a veteran actor who has played numerous great men in film, thrilled a Victoria audience Sunday night by touching on inspiring moments in the lives of extraordinary historical figures. His lecture for the Victoria College Lyceum series went beyond mere quotations of history-makers, however. The basis of his talk was the pursuit of excellence.”
With help from Joe Milam, larger-than-life Luciano Pavarotti was booked two years in advance for a performance in Victoria in 1978.
Linda Harsdorff wrote in “Pavarotti Arrives for Concert Here” on April 22, 1978, that, “A very charming, witty man is world famous opera star Luciano Pavarotti, who arrived in Victoria Friday evening 24 hours in advance of the concert he is to give here Saturday night. Billed as the world’s greatest tenor and the prince of tenors, Pavarotti will sing at 8 p.m. at the Victoria College Auditorium in a performance that promises to be an historic high point for the Victoria Fine Arts Association.”
She continued that, “It isn’t often this city plays host to a personality with the international fame such as that of Pavarotti’s. However, during a news conference held at Totah’s Restaurant Friday night, the singer revealed he is unaccustomed to performing in small cities the size of Victoria.”
The Bronte Club, the oldest women's literary club in Texas, made it possible for first lady Eleanor Roosevelt to visit Victoria in 1940. After a parade, Roosevelt addressed a crowd at the Smith-Fischer Hall with her presentation, "The Mail of the President's Wife."
In a Dec. 5, 1940, article, "'I'll Vote for Eleanor' Says Advocate Reporter After Seeing First Lady," Sticks Stahala wrote, "The moment Mrs. Roosevelt entered the room her very presence disarmed all fears, for never have we met a person who could make you feel so quite at home and with all the graciousness for which she is only too well known."
Stahala continued, "Instead of the large woman we had expected to see there stood an elegant, slender person — tall, yes, but slender. And our first words were a guttural something about '...how slender you are.'"
In 2008, former President Bill Clinton visited Victoria to campaign for his wife, Hillary Clinton, during her bid for the Democratic Party nomination in the 2008 United States presidential election. The venue for his speech changed more than once and ultimately, he ended up in the back of a white pickup truck outside where he addressed a crowd of approximately 6,000.
In a Feb. 21, 2008, article, “6,000 people show up to see former president in Victoria,” Aprill Brandon wrote, “Although the large crowd that had gathered downtown to hear Clinton speak was diverse, the cheers of the supporters reached deafening heights at certain points. Chants of ‘Hill-a-ry! Hill-a-ry’ erupted spontaneously throughout the evening.”
This is just a sampling of the esteemed visitors who have made appearances in Victoria for different purposes. Victoria has a rich history, and these occasions just make it that much more interesting.
