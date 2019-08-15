VISD receives C rating from state

The Victoria school district has received an overall C rating this year from the Texas Education Agency, according to online reports.
The state agency released its 2019 accountability ratings Thursday, where school districts and campuses are measured on performances of Student Achievement, School Progress and Closing the Gaps. Both districts and campuses received ratings of A, B, C, D, or F for overall performance and performance in each domain.
Last year, the Victoria school district and several of its campuses did not receive a rating because of a Hurricane Harvey provision criteria.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates, and look for full coverage on all Crossroads schools in Friday's Victoria Advocate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.