VISD receives C rating from state
By Amber Aldaco | aaldaco@vicad.com

The Victoria school district has received an overall C rating this year from the Texas Education Agency, according to online reports.

The state agency released its 2019 accountability ratings Thursday, where school districts and campuses are measured on performances of Student Achievement, School Progress and Closing the Gaps. Both districts and campuses received ratings of A, B, C, D, or F for overall performance and performance in each domain. 

Last year, the Victoria school district and several of its campuses did not receive a rating because of a Hurricane Harvey provision criteria. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates, and look for full coverage on all Crossroads schools in Friday's Victoria Advocate.

Amber Aldaco reports on education for the Victoria Advocate. She may be reached at aaldaco@vicad.com or 361-580-6303.

