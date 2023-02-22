Victoria school district along with the Children’s Discovery Museum will host the VISD Early Childhood Extravaganza on March 9.
Students enrolled in VISD 3K, Pre-K, ECSE and kindergarten and families are invited to participate in emergent reading activities and to support their children’s school readiness. The event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Children's Discovery Museum, 1205 Sam Houston Drive.
Your child’s first learning years are the most important. VISD wants to help our families navigate through all of the “STEAM” possibilities of early education and your child’s beginning of the "&."
Families will be able to sample free booths, games and books.
The VISD Curriculum Team, Pre-K staff, Communications Department, Maintenance and Custodial staff, Warehouse Department and Family Services worked in collaboration to bring the event together to support VISD Early Childhood students and their families.
Additional parking will be available at the Fine Arts Center with a shuttle service to the museum.