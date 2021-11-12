Region 4-2A Semifinals
Schulenburg 3, Harper 0
Schulenburg 25 25 25
Harper 13 20 11
Highlights: (S) Jordan Sommer 11 kills, 11 digs, 1 block, 1 assist, 1 ace; Tamara Otto 31 assists, 12 digs, 2 blocks, 2 kills; Claire Antosh 7 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces, 1 assist; Kieryn Adams 25 digs, 1 kill, 2 assists; Jessalyn Gipson 3 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Mackenzie Kunschick 4 kills, 3 blocks; Kloe Kutac 7 kills, 1 dig; Meredith Magliolo 2 kills, 7 blocks, 1 dig; Harly Zapalac 1 ace; Records: Schulenburg 36-10
