Regional Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Hallettsville 3, Blanco 1
Hallettsvile 25 25 25
Blanco 15 19 23
Highlights: (H) Briahna Mayfield 3 kills, 20 assists, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Ky Lange 2 kills, 6 assists, 3 digs; Hanna Zachary 2 digs; Lauren Cervenka 1 ace, 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Courtney Woytek 13 digs; Bailee Wagner 3 kills, 3 digs; Briley Rother 4 digs; Kaylee Svetlik 6 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 3 blocks; Kinleigh Hall 1 ace, 7 kills, 2 blocks; Kenna Kubenka 2 aces, 7 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks.
TAPPS 2A area
Sacred Heart 3, Mission Juan Diego Academy 0
Sacred Heart 25 25 25
MJDA 6 13 7
