Volleyball logo

Thursday

Area 4A

Bridge City 3, El Campo 0

Bridge City 25 27 25

El Campo 16 25 20

Area 3A

Goliad 3, Brownsville Frontier 0

Goliad 25 25 25

Brownsville Frontier 9 8 14

Highlights: (G) Kenna Klekar 3 aces, 1 dig; Brook Jackson 2 aces, 2 blocks, 8 kills, 14 assists, 2 digs; Kyla Hill 4 aces, 8 kills, 14 assists, 4 digs; Abby Yanta 1 ace, 9 kills; Kylie Welch 2 aces, 1 assist, 2 digs; Tyla Perry 1 block, 1 kill, 1 dig; Addison Zamzow 2 kills; Kasadi Neel 1 kill. 

Area 2A

Johnson City 3, Falls City 0

Johnson City 25 25 25

Falls City 11 5 16

Weimat 3, Burton 0

Weimar 25 25 25

Burton 16 16 11

TAPPS Bi-District 2A

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3, Bryan Allen Academy 0

Sacred Heart 25 25 25

Bryan Allen 15 13 17

Record: Sacred Heart 24-13.

Tuesday

TAPPS District 5-2A

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3, Shiner St. Paul 2

Sacred Heart 25 27 17 13 15

St. Paul 23 25 25 25 10

Record: Sacred Heart 23-13

