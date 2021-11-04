Thursday
Area 4A
Bridge City 3, El Campo 0
Bridge City 25 27 25
El Campo 16 25 20
Area 3A
Goliad 3, Brownsville Frontier 0
Goliad 25 25 25
Brownsville Frontier 9 8 14
Highlights: (G) Kenna Klekar 3 aces, 1 dig; Brook Jackson 2 aces, 2 blocks, 8 kills, 14 assists, 2 digs; Kyla Hill 4 aces, 8 kills, 14 assists, 4 digs; Abby Yanta 1 ace, 9 kills; Kylie Welch 2 aces, 1 assist, 2 digs; Tyla Perry 1 block, 1 kill, 1 dig; Addison Zamzow 2 kills; Kasadi Neel 1 kill.
Area 2A
Johnson City 3, Falls City 0
Johnson City 25 25 25
Falls City 11 5 16
Weimat 3, Burton 0
Weimar 25 25 25
Burton 16 16 11
TAPPS Bi-District 2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3, Bryan Allen Academy 0
Sacred Heart 25 25 25
Bryan Allen 15 13 17
Record: Sacred Heart 24-13.
Tuesday
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3, Shiner St. Paul 2
Sacred Heart 25 27 17 13 15
St. Paul 23 25 25 25 10
Record: Sacred Heart 23-13
