Volleyball logo

Bi-DistrictClass 4A

Calhoun 3, Stafford 0

Calhoun 25 25 35

Stafford 12 11 5

Highlights: (C) Adrianna Cortez 1 kill; Emma Strakos 2 aces, 12 assists, 2 digs; Kamryn Kestler 3 blocks, 2 kills, 3 digs, 2 assists; Keri Grantland 2 aces, 18 digs, 2 assists; Leah Lucey 7 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Mia Salazar 1 dig; Morgan Gray 2 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Rosie Orta 2 aces, 9 kills, 16 assists, 13 digs; Raelin Luna 1 assist, 3 digs; Savannah Lane 5 aces 10 kills, 3 digs. Record: Calhoun 26-11.

Class 3A

Goliad 3, Santa Gertrudis 0

Goliad 25 25 25

Santa Gertrudis 12 17 11

Highlights: (G) Kenna Klekar 2 aces, 1 dig; Kylie Welch 3 aces, 7 digs; Brook Jackson 4 aces, 19 assists, 10 kills, 1 dig; Addison Zamzow 1 ace, 2 digs; Kendall West 1 block, 3 kills, 2 digs; Abby Yanta 2 blocks, 10 kills; Kyla Hill 2 blocks, 16 assists, 11 kills, 7 digs; Kasadi Neel 3 kills, 1 dig. Record: Goliad 22-10.

Class 2A

Flatonia 3, Bloomington 1

Flatonia 25 28 25 25

Bloomington 15 26 27 20

