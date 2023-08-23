BERLIN — Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was among 10 people killed in the crash of a private jet near Moscow, the Russian aviation authority told state-run news agencies on Wednesday evening.
The Embraer plane went down near the community of Kuzhnkino in the Tver Region about 125 miles northwest of Moscow.
"An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated," the Rosaviatsiya aviation agency said, according to the TASS news agency.
"According to the passenger list, first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in this list," the agency noted.
The two-engine business jet was supposed to fly from Moscow to St. Petersburg, where Prigozhin's companies are based.
Prigozhin, 62, led a short-lived armed rebellion in June, posing the gravest challenge ever to President Vladimir Putin's over two-decade grip on power.
The background to the day-long uprising — and the deal to end it - remain murky months later.
Prigozhin had his mercenaries occupy the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and then sent military columns marching towards Moscow.
For months he had blasted the Russian military leadership as corrupt and incompetent, directing insults and scorn at Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Sergei Gerasimov in particular.
He had complained of inadequate supplies of munitions for his fighters serving on the frontlines of Putin's war in Ukraine. Prigozhin also accused Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner camps in Ukraine.
Putin described the revolt as "treason" at the time.
Shortly before his troops reached Moscow, however, Prigozhin ordered a retreat after negotiations with the Kremlin, in which Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko acted as mediator.
As part of the deal reached to escape prosecution, Prigozhin and his Wagner fighters were offered sanctuary in Belarus.
Prigozhin himself has spent time in prison in the past before later realizing a lucrative career as a supplier to the Kremlin. Prigozhin, who owned a catering company, among other businesses, was known as Putin's "chef."
Later, he was said to have been the businessman behind Russia's so-called troll factories in St Petersburg that tried to influence politics in Western countries via social media.
The mercenary group that Prigozhin assembled first carried out unofficial special assignments for Russia in Syria and later also in several African countries.
In Russia's current invasion of Ukraine, Prigozhin recruited inmates from Russian prisons and sent them into battle in the neighbouring country.
The Wagner force suffered heavy losses in the fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.