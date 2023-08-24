DALLAS — Walmart is expanding its drone delivery in Dallas-Fort Worth, adding services to two locations in the coming weeks through Google’s drone delivery sister company, Wing.
The Walmart Supercenter located at 8555 Preston Road in Frisco, which Walmart says is the “most-requested expansion area,” will be the first to get the new service in the coming months, and another, unannounced Walmart Supercenter location will also get drones before the end of the year. It joins the drones stationed at 11 stores in Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Murphy, Plano, Richardson, Rowlett and The Colony.
Shannon Nash, chief financial officer at Wing said in a blog post that shoppers can order a range of products, including quick meals, groceries, household essentials and over-the-counter medicines.
“First and foremost — it means a whole lot more of you are going to be able to access the service,” Nash said in the blog post. “The number one question we get from folks around the Dallas area is when drone delivery will be available at their homes.”
Nash said that the services’ new hours of operation will be 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., to accommodate late shoppers. Walmart is also extending the service to six days a week, excluding Wednesdays. She said with the drones moving at 65 mph, shoppers can get their delivery in under 30 minutes.
Walmart has partnered with Wing, a drone delivery company owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, which has a remote operations center in Coppell. The retailer began drone deliveries in Dallas in December.
The region’s first drone deliveries started in 2022 in Frisco and Little Elm by Walgreens and Wing.