DroneUp pilot Andrew Holbert prepares to launch a drone to deliver a COVID-19 self collection test kit to a home, after being ordered from Walmart by a resident, amid a COVID-19 surge in El Paso on Nov. 20, 2020 in El Paso. Residents who live within 1.5 miles of the Walmart Supercenter in East El Paso were eligible for the free kits as part of a drone delivery pilot program.