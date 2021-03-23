Victoria West finished in 2nd place with a team total of 395 at the District 29-5A Preview Golf Tournament at Northshore Country Club in Portland.
Gregory-Portland finished 1st with a team total of 375. West's Wyatt Klekar shot a 91, Jared Lofland shot 94, Caleb Reinecke shot a 102 and Wade Patek shot a 108. There were high wind conditions and the low score of the day was an 87 turned in by Hayden Harwick of Gregory-Portland.
The district tournament will be played next Monday and Tuesday at the Northshore Country Club.
