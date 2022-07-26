Victoria Public Works Director Ken Gill is monitoring the Guadalupe River to determine if the city will have to go to Stage 3 of the city's Drought Contingency Plan.
"We still have some time," Gill said Tuesday.
Gill told the Victoria City Council last week that if rain did not fall upstream of the river within 20 to 30 days, the city might have to enter a more restrictive set of water conservation plans. Because Victoria is in the lower part of a river basin, the city is among the last to be affected when the river starts to dry up. The city is currently under Stage 2 of its drought contingency plan, which it entered on June 13.
The normal river flow this time of year is 995 cubic feet per second. When the river dropped below 250 cubic feet per second, the city entered Stage 2. The drought contingency plan is divided into stages of increasing restrictions based on how much the city wants to decrease water usage. During Stage 2, city officials would like to see an overall reduction of five percent less water than normal. At this stage, certain types of water use are limited to between 6-10 a.m. and 8 p.m.-midnight. When a sprinkler is run during the heat of the day, as much as fifty percent of the water can be lost to evaporation. Restrictions at higher stages of the drought plan include scheduling designated watering days, stopping landscape watering altogether and closing car washes, depending on how much the city wants to reduce water usage.
Gill said the average flow of the Guadalupe River in Victoria factors into the city’s decision to move to a different stage. Stage 3 of the plan calls for a 10 percent reduction in personal water use and has been activated in Victoria “at least twice” during Gill’s tenure with the city, he said. Included in Stage 3 is a process that changes Victoria’s primary water source. Water from the Guadalupe is pumped out of the city’s system in exchange for ground water, Gill said. Local ground water flows with the help of multiple water wells located throughout Victoria.
“I’ve never had to implement Stage 3,” Gill said. “It progressively increases as far as restrictions.”
The Guadalupe River runs from Kerr County about 230 miles southeast to San Antonio Bay on the Gulf of Mexico. The river’s conditions can change rapidly, and the flow of the Guadalupe is set by the dam at Canyon Lake. The dam at Canyon Lake was built by the Army Corps of Engineers and the Guadalupe-Blanco River Association.
In a worst case scenario, Gill said there were eight old gravel pits nearby that river water could be pumped into to ensure water was available. “The quality of water will not change at all,” Gill said. “And we’ll keep monitoring the river."
Under Stage 3 of the plan, water customers would be required to comply with restrictions on certain nonessential water uses. Stage 3 is considered severe water restrictions for the city of Victoria. The groundwater exchange program would be implemented upon entering into Stage 3, when the level in the off-channel reservoir #8 is at an elevation of 42 feet above mean sea level which is approximately 50 percent of maximum draw down.
Stage 3 of the plan can be rescinded when Gill stops the groundwater exchange program for 14 consecutive days or when the level in off-channel reservoir #8 is at an elevation of 52 feet above mean sea level for a period of 14 consecutive days. Once Stage 3 is terminated, the city returns to Stage 2.
Under the severe water shortage conditions of Stage 3, it would be unlawful for water customers to fail to comply with the following restrictions. Irrigation of landscaped areas (including golf course greens) with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems shall be limited to designated water days and the irrigation of landscaped areas would be further limited to the hours of between 6 am to 10 am and 8 pm to midnight on designated watering days. However, irrigation of landscaped areas is permitted at any time if it is by means of hand-held hose equipped with a positive shut-off nozzle, hand-held bucket or watering can of five gallons or less, or drip irrigation system.
Golf course tees and fairways shall not be watered unless the golf course utilizes a water source other than that provided by the City. Ornamental fountains or pools for aesthetic or scenic purposes may not be operated except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such fountains or ponds are equipped with a recirculation system. Restaurants may not serve water to patrons except when requested. Water may not be used to: Wash sidewalks, walkways, parking lots, tennis courts, or other hard-surfaced areas; Wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection; Control dust; Flush gutters; Water shall not be permitted to run or accumulate in any gutter or street; Controllable leaks shall be repaired within fifteen (15) days after having been given notice directing the repair of such leak(s).
