college football
Saturday
- Baylor 31, Texas 24
- Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21
- Kansas State 31, TCU 12
- North Texas 30, Rice 24
- FAU 28, UTEP 25
- UIW 49, Houston Baptist 21
- Louisiana 45, Texas State 0
- Southwestern 45, Austin College 19
- Texas Lutheran 20, ETBU 13
- Hardin-Simmons 38, Howard Payne 14
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 30, Belhaven 0
- Sul Ross State 24, McMurry 11
- SAGU 54, Wayland Baptist University 29
- Texas Wesleyan 69, Texas College 18
- Texas A&M-Commerce 41, UTPB 0
- Angelo State 59, ENMU 7
- Texas Southern 59, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17
- SFA 41, Abilene Christian 27
