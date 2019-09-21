Victoria East 21, Victoria West 14
West 0 7 0 7 – 14
East 6 0 8 7 – 21
First Quarter
E: William Garley 6 run (kick failed), 9:02 1Q.
Second Quarter
W: Chase Patek 4 run (Kase Eliot kick), 4:38
Third Quarter
E: William Garley 30 run (Latavian Johnson run), 9:44
Fourth Quarter
E: Latavian Johnson 3 run (Grant Biles kick), 8:13
W: Tyvon Hardrick 16 run (Kase Eliot kick), 2:35
Team Statistics
West East
First downs 12 13
Yards rushing 30-218 45-274
Yards passing 31 14
Passes 4-11-3 3-3-0
Punts 3-85 4-118
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalty-yards 5-65 5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing – East: Latavian Johnson 20-119; William Garley 20-156; Alan Jimenez 5-15. West: Tyvon Hardrick 14-126; Donovan Harris 12-30; Jonathan Buckner 1-25; Chase Patek 3-37.
Passing – East: Latavian Johnson 3-3-0. West: Donovan Harris 4-11-3.
Receiving – East: Evan Brown 1-6; Damion Robles 1-8. West: Jayden Dolezal 2-17; La’Trell Barfield 1-12; Chase Patek 1-2.
East Bernard 27, Edna 10
East Bernard 0 0 7 20 – 27
Edna 3 7 0 0 – 10
First quarter:
Edna: Santiago Villanueva 36-yard FG, 6:45
Second Quarter:
Edna: De’Qare Brown 8 run (Villanueva kick), 1:02
Third Quarter:
EB: Kobe Brown 50 TD Run (Ryan Morse kick), 0:38
Fourth Quarter:
EB: Kobe Brown 10 run (Morse kick), 8:31
EB: Kobe Brown 22 run (Morse kick), 5:24
EB: Kobe Brown 42 Punt Return, 3:05
Team Statistics
EB Edna
First downs 8 11
Yards rushing 171 178
Yards passing 58 1
Passes 4-13-0-1 1-6-0-0
Punts 4-32 5-35
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalty-yards 4-32 2-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Edna: Logan Carroll 3-10; Logan Long 11-46; Cameron Thornton 7-34; De’Quare Brown 13-14-39; D’Marcus Gardner 13-62; Kacen Sanchez 13-19.
Passing – Edna: Logan Long 1-6-0.
Receiving – Edna: Logan Carroll 1-1.
Palacios 35, Ganado 34
Palacios 7 7 7 0 7 7 – 35
Ganado 3 0 12 6 7 6 – 34
First quarter
G: Giovanny Avalos 38 FG, 4:28
P: Anthony White 14 run (Jacob Hernandez kick), 3:32
Second quarter
P: White 61 pass to Xzavier Hynes (Hernandez kick) 1:24
Third quarter
G: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 24 pass to Louis Olvera (2pt failed) 6:21
P: Gary Haynes 10 run (Hernandez kick) 3:43
G: Bures-Guerrero 7 run (2 pt failed), 0:34
Fourth Quarter
G: Bures-Guerrero 1 run (kick fail) 1:07
Overtime 1
G: Bures-Guerrero 23 pass to Olvera (Avalos kick)
P: Haynes 18 run (Hernandez kick)
Overtime 2
P: White 3 pass to Camron Polk (Hernandez Kick)
G: Bures-Guerrero 19 yard pass to Olvera (PAT blocked)
Team Statistics
Palacios Ganado
First downs 15 14
Yards rushing 35-139 45-144
Yards passing 219 243
Passes 14-28-1 16-29-3
Punts 32 22
Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-1
Penalty-yards 6-42 4-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Palacios: Gary Haynes 24-134-2TD; Ganado: Ethan Guerra 26-80, Kyle Bures-Guerrero 19-64-TD.
Passing – Palacios: Anthony White 14-28-139-1INT-2TD; Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 16-29-243-3INT-3TD
Receiving – Palacios: Camron Polk 5-79-TD, Xzavier Hynes 3-76-TD; Ganado: Louis Olvera 7-75-3TD; Gavin Sanchez 4-89
Hallettsville 67, Taft 6
Taft 0 0 0 6 – 6
Hallettsville 21 27 19 0 – 67
First quarter
H: Jonathon Brooks 59 run (Chase Janak kick) 11:47
H: Brooks 14 run (kick failed), 5:15
H: Brooks 30 run (Lane Linhart pass to Ty Gerke) 1:34
Second quarter
H: Deven Wood 13 pass from Linhart (Janak kick) 10:28
H: Isaak Machacek 22 interception return (kick failed), 9:44
H: Ty Gerke 45 pass from Linhart (Janak kick), 5:51
H: Brooks 71 interception return (Janak kick), 0:19
Third quarter
H: Brooks 70 run (kick failed), 5:51
H: Linhart 36 run (Janak kick) 3:11
H: Bowen Higgins 62 run (kick failed), 0:00
Fourth quarter
T: Dustin Gonzales 15 pass from Sean Suarez (kick failed)
Team Statistics
Taft Hallettsville
First downs 14 12
Yards rushing 46-162 17-361
Yards passing 98 117
Passes 6-12-3 5-8-0
Punts 23.7 37.5
Fumbles-lost 4-1 1-1
Penalty-yards 2-20 5-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Taft: Villalobos 16-60, Espinosa 7-51; Hallettsville: Brooks 7-220, Linhart 4-59, Bowen Higgins, 1-62, Price Pruett, 1-8, Dylan Crye 3-5, Deven Wood 1-7.
Passing – Taft: Ozuna 1-2-1 12; Hallettsville: Linhart 5-8-0 117.
Receiving – Taft: Goben 2-52, Gonzales 1-15, Villalobos 1-12; Hallettsville: Gerke 1-45, Janak 1-21, Wood 1-13, Machacek 1-8.
Industrial 39, Ingleside 13
Team Statistics
Ingleside Industrial
Yards rushing 178 331
Yards passing 63 112
Passes N/A 11-7-1
Punts N/A 2-89
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Ingleside: N/A. Industrial: Karston Wimberly, 107; Kael Estes, 52; Jackson Fluitt, 14; Matthew Davis, 60; Blayne Moreland, 72; Cole Brogger, 26.
Passing – Ingleside: N/A. Industrial: Karston Wimberly, 11-7-1-112.
Receiving – Ingleside: N/A. Industrial: Matthew Davis, 1-49; Blayne Moreland, 1-8; Connor Barnhart, 2-24; Kael Estes, 2-27; Kaleb Figerova, 1-4.
Gonzales 21, Cuero 20Cuero 6 0 0 14 – 20
Gonzales 6 8 7 0 – 21
First quarter
C: Jackson Hardwick 3 run, kick failed, 6:10
G: Arbreyon Dora 8 run, kick failed, 1:33
Second quarter
G: Dillen Ramos 45 run, 2pt conversion Heath Henke, 10:58
Third quarter
G: Dora 1 run, Giovanny Aguilar kick good, 3:55
Fourth quarter
C: Hardwick 18 pass from JD Notaro, Notaro 2pt conversion, 11:11
C: Hardwick 22 pass from Notaro, kick failed, 1:49
Team Statistics
Cuero Gonzales
First downs 13 11
Yards rushing 42-171 34-189
Yards passing 80 16
Passes 7-12-0 4-9-0
Punts 4-116 5-170
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0
Penalty-yards 10-85 4-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Cuero: Cavan Smith 14-56, Hardwick 19-90-1, Notaro 9-25; Gonzales: Henke 19-78, Ramos 8-68-1, Jared Cook 3-27, Dora 4-16-2
Passing – Cuero: Notaro 6-10-77-1-0, Smith 1-1-3-0-0; Gonzales: Henke 4-9-16-0-0
Receiving – Cuero: Kobe Giles 1-11; Justice Belvin 1-3, Notaro 1-23, Hardwick 4-43-2; Gonzales: Braden Barfield 1-1, Ramos 2-6, Cook 1-9
Karnes City 21, Three Rivers 6
Three Rivers 0 0 0 6 – 6
Karnes City 0 14 7 0 – 21
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Karnes City: Jaden Jaramillo, 9-96-1; Braden Bowen, 9-44; Darnell Spruill, 10-43-1; Jeremiah Rivera, 4-4. Three Rivers: N/A
Passing – Karnes City: Bowen, 4-12-42-1-1; Ryan Mathis, 0-1-0-1. Three Rivers: N/A
Receiving – Karnes City: Aaron Smith, 1-14-1; Warrick Thompson, 1-8; Christian Jimenez, 2-10; Darnell Spruill, 1-10. Three Rivers: N/A
El Campo 31, Wharton 13
El Campo 9 7 8 7 – 31
Wharton 0 13 0 0 – 13
First quarter
EC: Safety. Intentional grounding in the end zone, 3:51
EC: Johntre Davis 4 run (Emanuel Velazquez kick), 0:56
Second quarter
W: Joerell Davis 33 pass from Donovan Krushall (Chris Martinez kick), 10:22
W: Keijon Waddell 5 run (kick failed), 7:34
EC: Charles Shorter 22 run (Velazquez kick), 2:56
Third quarter
EC: Clay Jung 1 run (Jung run), 9:41
Fourth quarter
EC: Shorter 5 run (Velazquez kick), 10:44
Team Statistics
El Campo Wharton
First downs 22 14
Yards rushing 56-348 34-117
Yards passing 0 124
Passes 0-2-0 8-17-0
Punts 1-43 3-101
Fumbles-lost 5-3 0-0
Penalty-yards 6-65 10-84
Individual Statistics
Rushing – El Campo: Johntre Davis, 21-159; Reuben Owens, 17-1055; Charles Shorter, 10-69; Clay Jung, 6-19; Team, 2-(-4). Wharton: Keijon Weddell, 18-89; Donovan Krushall, 13-31; Jerome Sanford, 2-(-1); Kurtys Mayberry, 1-(-2).
Passing – El Campo: Jung, 0-2-0 0. Wharton: Krushall, 8-17-0 124.
Receiving – Wharton: Joerell Davis, 5-90; James Jones, 2-31; Mayberry, 1-3.
Bloomington 28, Pettus 7
Team Statistics
Bloomington Pettus
Yards rushing 209 95
Yards passing 88 20
Passes 6-12-88-0-2 N/A
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Bloomington: John Garcia, 11; Bradley Flores, 106; Isaiah Solis, 85; Brityn Brown, -1; Jeremy Hinojosa, 8. Pettus: N/A
Passing – Bloomington: Isaiah Solis, 6-12-88-0-2. Pettus: N/A
Receiving – Bloomington: Adrian Duenez, 1-0; Bradley Flores, 2-29; Clayton Janis, 3-59. Pettus: N/A
Yorktown 21, Stockdale 7
Stockdale 7 0 0 0 – 7
Yorktown 0 14 7 0 – 21
First quarter
S: Shjan Abney 27 run, Cutter Clancy kick good, 3:08
Second quarter
Y: Justin Denson 4 run, Omar Hernandez kick good, 6:27
Y: Zack Latta 9 run, Hernandez kick good, 0:17
Third quarter
Y: Corey Pargmann 74 pass from Mark Guerrero, Hernandez kick good, 4:30
Team Statistics
Stockdale Yorktown
First downs 16 15
Yards rushing 44-194 28-104
Yards passing 80 186
Passes 4-10-2 8-17-1
Punts 3-28 2-33
Fumbles-lost 4-1 3-1
Penalty-yards 5-35 4-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Yorktown: Latta 16-50-1; Stockdale: Shjan 11-90-1
Passing – Yorktown: Guerrero 6-10-170-1-1; Stockdale: Clancy 4-10-80-0-2
Receiving – Yorktown: Pargmann 2-104-1; Stockdale: Travis May 3-70
Shiner 52, Tidehaven 0
Shiner 21 10 7 14 – 52
Tidehaven 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
S: Donyai Taylor 18 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick good), 8:44
S: Taylor 42 run (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 4:16
S: Tyler Palmer 61 pass to Cole Patek (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 0:40
Second quarter
S: Donyai Taylor 51 run (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 3:58
S: C. Winkenwerder 45 FG, 0:00
Third quarter
S: Palmer 44 pass to Cross Rankin (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 6:05
Fourth quarter
S: Palmer 36 pass to Devin Lehnert (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 11:12
S: Cash Shows 2 run (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 4:46
Team Statistics
Shiner Tidehaven
First downs 18 13
Yards rushing 29-342 47-109
Yards passing 144 19
Passes 4-5-0-3 2-8-0-0
Punts 0-0 5-179
Fumbles-lost 1-1- 3-1
Penalty-yards 6-65 4-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Shiner: Donyai Taylor, 7-162-3; Devin Lehnert, 1-18; Tyler Palmer, 5-18; Noah Nevlud, 3-25; Doug Brooks, 4-32; Cash Shows, 2-12-1; Dalton Brooks, 4-56; Zan Rhodes, 3-19. Tidehaven: Blake Garcia, 21-21; Jose Martinez, 21-78; Alex Hernandez, 1-1; Logan Johnson, 4-9
Passing – Shiner: Tyler Palmer, 4-5-0-3-144. Tidehaven: Blake Garcia 2-80-0-19.
Receiving – Shiner: Cole Patek, 1-61-1; Trevor Haynes, 1-3; Cross Rankin, 1-44-1; Devin Lehnert, 1-36-1. Tidehaven: Mason Perales, 2-19.
Re
fugio 41, Hebbronville 0
Refugio 0 20 14 7 – 41
Hebbronville 0 0 0 0 – 0
Second quarter
R: Naaji Gadsden 5 run, Jordy Martinez kick good, 10:40
R: Jordan Kelley 28 run, Martinez kick good, 6:39
R: Gadsden 1 run, kick failed, 2:52
Third quarter
R: Gadsden 5 run, Martinez kick good, 8:39
R: Austin Ochoa 61 pass to Antwaan Gross, Martinez kick good, 5:57
Fourth quarter
R: Ochoa 26 pass to Gross, Martinez kick good, 8:46
Team Statistics
Refugio Hebbronville
First downs 19 4
Yards rushing 33-140 43-85
Yards passing 285 16
Passes 17-35-1 1-10-2
Punts 3-40.33 9-34.22
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-2
Penalty-yards 9-50 3-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Refugio: Kelley 1-28, Michael Thomas 1-5, Michael Firova 1-5, Gadsden 10-36, Ysidro Mascorro 7-49, Josh Rodriguez 2-(-1), Ochoa 2-1, Eziyah Bland 7-4, Gross 2-7, Ethan Perez 1-4; Hebbronville: Rene Alarcon 8-17, Brandon Salazar 11-46
Passing – Refugio: Ochoa 17-35-285-2-1; Hebbronville: Jonaven Gonzales 1-8-16-0-2; Matthew Tolentino 0-2-0-0-0
Receiving – Refugio: Perez 1-1, Kelley 7-110, Gross 4-104-2, Firova 1-(-3), Hayden LaFrance 1-6, Kyler Brown 1-22, Colton Hesseltine 1-20
