North Sabine
Redfish are good in the marsh on soft plastics and frogs. Trout are good while working slicks on plastics and topwaters.
South Sabine
Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad. Trout are good at the jetty on live bait and topwaters. Bull redfish are good at the jetty.
Bolivar
Trout are good in the surf on croakers and topwaters. Trout, bull redfish , black drum, sand trout and redfish are good at Rollover Pass.
Trinity Bay
Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet on soft plastics and live shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish are good on live bait around the reefs.
East Galveston Bay
Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp. Trout are good for drifters on plum Bass Assassins, Norton Sand Shad, Down South Lures and live shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
Bull redfish are good in the surf and at San Luis Pass on crabs and mullet. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetties on shrimp and crabs.
Texas City
Sand trout and Gulf trout are good in the channel on shrimp. Redfish are fair to good in Moses Lake on crabs and shrimp.
Freeport
Bull redfish are good on live bait and crabs on the Surfside beach. Black drum and redfish are good on the reefs. Bull redfish are good at all the jetties on crabs.
East Matagorda Bay
Trout are fair for drifters on live shrimp over humps and scattered shell. Trout and redfish are fair to good on the shorelines for waders tossing small topwaters and live shrimp under a popping cork.
West Matagorda Bay
Trout are fair on sand and grass humps on soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish are good on live shrimp and topwaters in Oyster Lake, Crab Lake and Shell Island.
Rockport
Redfish are good on mullet on the Estes Flats and around Mud Island. Trout and redfish are good on the St. Joe shoreline on Gulps and topwaters.
Port Aransas
Redfish are fair at East Flats and Shamrock Cove on topwaters and plastics under rattling corks. Offshore is good for amberjack, kingfish, tuna and dolphin.
Corpus Christi
Redfish are good on the shallow flats on gold spoons and small topwaters. Sand trout and croakers are good in the channels on fresh shrimp. Trout are good on topwaters in Oso Bay and in the surf.
Baffin Bay
Trout are good on topwaters and plum plastics around rocks and grass. Redfish are good in the Land Cut on live bait. Trout are good at Rocky Slough on topwaters and plastics.
Port Mansfield
Redfish are fair to good while drifting pot holes on topwaters and soft plastics under a popping cork. Trout are good on the ledges of the channel on soft plastics.
South Padre
Trout, redfish and snook are fair to good on the Mexiquita Flats on DOA Lures and live bait. Tarpon, trout and snook are good on shrimp and shad at the jetties.
Port Isabel
Redfish are good at Gas Well Flats on Gulps under a popping cork. Trout and redfish are fair to good while drifting sand and grass flats on live shrimp under a cork.
