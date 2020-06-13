Q: Why are COVID-19 cases going up in Texas?
A: The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Texas is increasing steadily. On Wednesday, the state recorded 2,504 new cases, a new high, according to the Texas Tribune.
One reason for this trend is an increase in testing. The state is now consistently conducting more than 20,000 tests a day. Gov. Greg Abbott is conducting surge testing in nursing homes, meatpacking plants and prisons, and on days when results from these mass tests are released, case numbers can spike.
The reopening of the economy is also a factor.
“Folks are going out in public more,” David Gonzales, Director of the Victoria County Department of Public Health, said on Thursday. “This is not necessarily Memorial Day. It’s more of a (longer-term) trend.”
Gonzales and other local health officials have urged caution as restrictions on businesses continue to go away.
The state’s positive test rate has risen steadily over the last two weeks, to nearly 9%. Public health officials have set a target daily infection rate of less than 6% for less than a safe reopening, according to the Tribune. The infection rate is one of the key metrics Gov. Abbott is monitoring as the state reopens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.