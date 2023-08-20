LOS ANGELES — Hilary, which was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday, is rapidly bearing down on the region, with the first rains arriving across Southern California and conditions expected to worsen throughout the day.
The storm is expected to hit Mexico south of Tijuana around 11 a.m. and then enter the U.S. near San Diego. Officials say the biggest impacts will be in desert and mountain areas, with flash floods the biggest concern.
Hilary’s eye is several miles south of San Diego and expected to reach there by 3 to 5 p.m., then move northeast, reaching the border of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties by 9 or 10 p.m.
“We expect widespread flooding,” said Joe Sirard, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “When I say widespread flooding, I mean, like, potentially countywide flooding.”
The National Hurricane Center is predicting 2 to 4 inches of rain with 4 to 6 inches in the mountains, he said.
“It’s a large-scale storm system — we’re going to be getting moderate to heavy rains all afternoon and evening, likely with flooding rains in many areas,” he said. “The rains are really not going to let up until late tonight, Monday morning.”
On Sunday, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told ABC: “People really need to take this storm in California serious... It’s going to really be potentially devastating for them in these desert areas. “
Parts of San Bernardino and Inyo Counties, including Death Valley, were expected to see torrential rain overnight from the storm’s early bands. Rain is expected to worsen through Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Baja California was pounded Saturday as the storm pushed northward.
“There’s a lot of roads that are now rivers in Baja California,” said Trevor Boucher, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, during a Saturday night briefing.
Boucher added that forecasters expect similar conditions in the desert regions of Inyo and San Bernardino County and parts of Nevada and Arizona. Some areas, such as Bullhead City, Ariz., and Needles and Barstow, could see gusts of more than 50 mph.
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the region and said that thousands of first responders were in place as the storm moved in.
“We’re mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm,” Newsom said in a statement.
National Weather Service forecasters’ warning of lashing winds, intense rain and harrowing conditions along the beaches prompted Los Angeles County officials to advise people on Catalina Island, particularly those with medical conditions or those who might be in need of help during a natural disaster, to evacuate on the Catalina Express. The county noted there could be prolonged utility outages on the island.
Flood concerns also prompted San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials to issue an evacuation order for the Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa regions Saturday morning. Orange County issued a voluntary evacuation alert in the Bond fire burn area.
The storm has prompted officials to cancel events and issue dire alerts, particularly as the system moves across southwestern California on Sunday and Monday. The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning at 8 p.m. Friday for the area from the California-Mexico border to Point Mugu and for Catalina Island.
“This is actually the first time that tropical storm watches have been issued on the West Coast of the United States,” said Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in San Diego. Typically, when a tropical storm makes its way to the southwestern U.S., it has severely dissipated, weakening to a depression or storm remnants, she said. The only tropical cyclone to actually make landfall in Southern California was in 1939.
Hilary, downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Saturday night, had sped up and shifted slightly eastward in its track. It was a Category 4 on Friday and fell to a Category 2 earlier Saturday.
“The system has gained some speed, and it’s going to be moving through a little bit on the quicker side. By the time we get to Monday afternoon or so we’re expecting most of the precipitation to have moved out of the area aside from a few lingering showers,” said Ariel Cohen, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
This could cut down on rainfall totals in some areas, Cohen said, “but there’s so much moisture pushing into the area that we’re still looking at the potential for flooding.”
Across Southern California on Saturday, residents rushed to stock up on household essentials like water— leaving aisles in grocery stores bare — and sandbags to protect their homes from flooding.
“Please prepare, please take this seriously,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. “We are not used to hurricane preparation, but it’s another example of climate change. So we have to be prepared for climate events that we are not used to. Stay safe.”
As the system moves through, parts of Los Angeles County could see half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain per hour. Forecasters are also predicting heavy rain in Orange County, up to 3 inches in some areas. But the mountains and deserts are widely expected to be the most impacted, with more than 5 inches of rainfall possible.
“It’s so strong right now, and it is going to … make a beeline for Southern California,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist. “It simply isn’t going to have time to fall apart nearly as much as these systems usually do before they reach California.”
A tropical storm watch is also in effect for almost all of southwestern California, from the Mexico border to Point Mugu, including eastern deserts and Catalina Island, which the National Hurricane Center said is a first for this area. The watch indicates that tropical storm conditions are possible — meaning more than 39 mph sustained winds — within 48 hours, according to the hurricane center.
Forecasters expect sustained winds whipping through the area at 35 to 45 mph. The highest gusts — up to 50 or 60 mph — are expected in the mountains and deserts. Officials warn residents to stay away from tall objects, such as trees or power lines, which could get knocked down during severe winds, and to secure outdoor furniture.
When the eye of the storm arrives Sunday, San Diego and Orange counties can expect 40 to 60 mph winds, the National Weather Service said. Gusts in excess of 80 mph could hit places such as Joshua Tree National Park.
Those winds also could spur tornadoes — which could be particularly hard to see as they would be embedded with rain — with probable threats Saturday night through Sunday, Adams said.
“The biggest time and place that we see that tornado threat is associated with rain bands out ahead of the system,” Adams said. She said tornadoes spawned by tropical storms often strike very quickly but are usually short-lived.
Although high winds are fueling the unusual tropical storm conditions, officials continue to emphasize that rain remains the greatest concern with this storm.
A high-risk warning for flash flooding was issued for much of inland Southern California — from the San Bernardino Mountains through the Coachella Valley and down into Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. This is the first time in more than a decade that such a warning has been issued for the low deserts east of the Southern California mountains, areas that remain typically dry, especially in the summer.
“The majority of the flood-related deaths occur in these high-risk situations,” said National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome said Saturday afternoon during a forecast that any residents in the high-risk flood. “So if you’re in this purple [high-risk] area, specifically, the Palm Springs area, you really, really need to take this seriously.”
Almost all of Southern California is facing a moderate flash flood risk, with the warning extending into the eastern Central Valley, parts of western Arizona and around Las Vegas.
Some of the highest rainfall totals — from 6 to 10 inches — are possible along many east-facing desert slopes of the Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego County mountains, Adams said.