Every day it seems a new batch of wildflowers has popped up along the highways and in the pastures.
The vast array of colors makes our daily travel more enjoyable.
For the Advocate’s next reader-submitted photo contest we want to see your photos of the many beautiful fields of wildflowers. You can pose your family or pet in the photos too if you want.
Submit your photos and a brief description of where you took the photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. April 19 for a chance to win a prize.