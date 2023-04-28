Will Texas adopt ‘Don’t say gay’ law as strict as Florida’s rules?

Texas teachers and students wouldn’t be able to discuss sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms under proposals that could create a ban as strict as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” efforts.
A provision included in a broad education bill that would funnel taxpayer dollars into private schools also would prohibit discussions about gender and sexual orientation in public schools from elementary through high school.
That would exceed the reach of Florida’s law, which limits such talks in kindergarten through third grade. However, just last week, that state’s Board of Education voted to expand the ban throughout all K-12 public schools.
Texas would restrict any kind of educator guidance, lessons or campus activities on such topics in public schools under the bill that Republican leaders say is part of their ongoing push for parental rights.
Advocates worry such bills could hurt children whose families may not be accepting of their sexuality or gender identity and even encourage bullying.
“This bill is one that will remove student voices and prevent students from having safe spaces in their community,” Cameron Samuels, who graduated from the Houston-area Katy school district last year, said during a recent hearing.
The legislation is part of sweeping efforts this session that LGBTQ advocates say targets their community and attempts to erase such identities from the classroom.
A separate bill, for example, builds on last session’s steps to reform the way public schools review and adopt human sexuality curriculum and instruction. It would ensure educators couldn’t “disregard these parental rights over sex ed curriculum” by offering clubs or extracurricular events where such topics are discussed, Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, said in a recent hearing.
It would bar any school district employee from discussing matters of human sexuality with students outside of a class or event developed and approved by the board of trustees to provide instruction on the subject.
Although not common, Hughes said some schools were using such loopholes as the offerings are not related to classrooms’ curriculum. Another bill, meanwhile, would prohibit LGBTQ pride events on campus.
“Parents have a right to know these things,” Texas parent Carrie Moore said at a recent hearing. “When things are taught in schools that parents may not be aware of, it leaves us out of the loop.”
Moore is concerned students “who want to belong” might feel pressured to join in on conversations that their parents need to be privy to, which could leave children feeling as if they aren’t supported by their families.
“Everything having to do with sexuality is something that a parent needs to address,” she added.
Although the bills don’t explicitly mention “gay” or LGBTQ identities, several critics of such legislation consider the references to human sexuality in them as overbroad.
Johnathon Gooch, communication director of Equality Texas, worries that the provision’s vague language could create confusion among teachers on whether they can address any LGBTQ topics, such as the Stonewall riots, the struggle for equality or the fight for marriage equality.
If such legislation moves forward and LGBTQ issues aren’t talked about in school, it could “further inculcate a sense of shame” in young community members, he added.
In Florida, the effects of such laws meant schools revoked any kind of support for students who are experiencing rejection, homophobia or transphobia, said Orlando Gonzales, the executive director of SAVE, an LGBTQ advocacy organization.
He said teachers across all grades skirt any related topics to avoid losing their jobs. Some families are opting to move out of the state because they don’t find it welcoming anymore, he added.
Last year, 47% of LGBTQ youth in Texas seriously considered suicide, according to The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ suicide prevention organization. The number includes more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth in the state.
“Those numbers should be zero for children,” Gooch said. “These types of bills exacerbate that situation.”
Growing up Catholic, Sharon Herrera recalls hearing she was “going to hell” for being a lesbian. She didn’t have anyone to turn to and, at 16 years old, she attempted to take her own life.
But her aunt stopped her. “I know, mi hija. You don’t like boys,” Herrera recalls her saying.
“Scaring” teachers or counselors through the proposed laws could prevent educators from being there for students who might feel alone or aren’t comfortable opening up about such issues with their families, said Herrera, the founder of Fort Worth youth support organization LGBTQ Saves.
“One affirming adult, that’s all it takes to save a child’s life,” she said.