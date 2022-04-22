042322_vad_news_main_street
Danielle Williams, Victoria's Economic Development Director, plans to host a meeting for small businesses May 4, to help merchants get a better understanding of what assistance might be available.
The meeting will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Small Business Development Center at 1604 E. Airline Drive.
The information, presented by the Better Business Bureau Education Foundation, will present specialized tax credits available to businesses, Williams said. She said she hopes to have a study completed within a month that details why local consumers are traveling to Sugar Land and other locations to make their purchases instead of patronizing local stores.
"We want to learn where they are going and what they are shopping for,'' Williams said Thursday morning.
By utilizing Retail Coach, a national retail consulting firm, Williams said her office could determine what the city needs to develop to keep retail consumerism local. Retail Coach is a market research and development firm that develops retail recruitment strategies for local governments, chambers of commerce and economic development organizations.
In Victoria's 2035 Comprehensive Plan for the Existing City, Retail Coach noted in March 2015 that Victoria’s primary retail trade area could have potential annual sales of $2.05 billion dollars. However, the actual sales total was estimated at approximately $1.7 billion in 2015, meaning that the Victoria area experienced losses of $354.1 million in retail spending to other market areas such as Houston and San Antonio. A large portion of those losses are to online sales, not to other retail stores.
Williams plans to attend the Innovating Commerce Serving Communities conference in Las Vegas later in May. The ICSC promotes marketplaces in cities where people shop, dine and work as a essential ingredient of what makes a community work.
"My main areas of focus will be restaurants and retail,'' Williams said. "We will also focus on small business.''
"If we don't have strong downtown restaurants, the community won't strive,'' she said.
In January 2020, the City of Victoria hired Williams as the first Victoria Main Street Program director. Williams previously served as the assistant director of Parks & Recreation. She spent the following two years working closely with downtown business owners, helping them achieve their goals. She also led the development of the community’s first downtown master plan.
National Small Business Week is the first week of May, so Williams said it was an appropriate time to look at helping local businesses.
Since the downtown is both a cultural and entertainment district, with the Texas Commission on the Arts funding a number of projects locally, Williams said that Victoria's downtown should be utilized more.
"I'd like to have more nightlife, more restaurants, more businesses here,'' Williams said. She added that she would like to attract artists to downtown, using making some of the available second story space into residences or studios for them.
You can learn more about resources for businesses in Victoria by contacting Williams at 361-485-3060.
