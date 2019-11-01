An essential ingredient to a great magic trick is the element of surprise.
In that spirit, we present to you “The Element of Surprise” reader essay contest. The winner will receive two tickets to the truTV star Michael Carbonaro magic show Feb. 15 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
To enter, submit 100 words or fewer to VictoriaAdvocate.com/surprise about a time when you either gave or received a big surprise. A photo accompanying the essay is encouraged but not required. The deadline to enter is Jan. 31.
Submissions will be published in the Victoria Advocate, and the winner will get free tickets to see a show that has wowed audiences from Las Vegas to Atlantic City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.