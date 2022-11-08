Joe Jr, left, in blue shirt and his father Joe Chahayed, center, holding the retailer selling bonus check for $1,000,000 at Joe’s Service Center on Tuesday in Altadena, Calif. Years ago Joe immigrated here from Syria he said. A single winning ticket for Monday night’s delayed Powerball lottery drawing was sold in Altadena, with the jackpot worth a record-setting $2.04 billion, lottery officials confirmed today.