The Fourth of July could present a problem for area fire fighters, as it is as dry as its been in a decade, Victoria Fire Marshal Richard Castillo told the Commissioners Court Monday morning.
"The reason is if we have short grass fires, with very little grass, it's normally easy for us to so," Castillo said.
Because there is no moisture in either the grass or the soil at this point in time, the soil starts to heat up enough to reignite, almost as if napalm were mixed in the dirt. High winds, low humidity, and drought-parched grasses fueled a rash of wildfires in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas in mid-March 2022. In March, nearly 75 percent of the South Central U.S. was facing some level of level of drought with 31 percent enduring extreme or exceptional conditions. Roughly 91 percent of Texas is in drought.
Anything that causes a spark can start a fire. Victoria County is currently under a burn ban, meaning that stipulations exist for anyone burning anything.
Castillo said that the area departments will start dishwashing detergent in their tanks, because it better penetrates to the ground level, keeping the heat down in the soil and not evaporating as fast. There is no outdoor burning allowed unless it is in a burn barrel that is closely monitored.
He told the commissioners court that fireworks would be a bad idea within the county. Castillo said it would be better to wait until New Years Eve because by the point in time Victoria might have gotten some rainfall. Under state law, bottle rockets are banned but roman candles are allowed. With fireworks stands scheduled to open on June 24th, Castillo said his workers would be inspecting them to make sure nothing illegal was available.
